Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club sent six wrestlers to the California USA Wrestling Folkstyle State Tournament held in Fresno on March 9 and 10.
Reese Hart was the top finisher, bringing home her second California Bear for a third-place finish in the Girls Novice 102-pound weight class. First-year wrestler Jake Brown was one match out from placing. Kayden Gonzales and Levi Hart went 2-2. Owen Schneider lost two tough-fought matches that came down to who could throw the other better. High school standout wrestler Elijah Graves competed the week before in the high school division and went 2-2.
TVWC had 15 wrestlers compete in the KCWA Salute to Veterans hosted by North High School on March 16.
“Kern County Wrestling Association likes to honor our military veterans and salute their service to our country,” said KCWA President Curtis Nelson.
TVWC had thee of the five military veterans being honored: Marcus Coates, Matt Trigo and Shawn Folks.
Placing first in their age and weight class were: Jake Brown, Bantam 45 pounds; Kayden Gonzales, Intermediate 71 pounds; Reese Hart, Girls Novice 102 pounds; Levi Hart, Schoolboy 97 pounds; and Elijah Grave, Cadet 145 pounds. Second-place finishers were: Ryan Trigo, Novice 98 pounds; Jordan Cardenas, Bantam 62 pounds; and Gabriel Mesa, Bantam 49 pounds. Third-place medalists were: Gabriel Cordova, Intermediate 56 pounds; and Philip Coates, Rookie 45 pounds. Others competing were Marcus Coates, Bentley Folks, Andre Cordova, Michael Brown and J.P. Archuleta.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
