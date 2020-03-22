Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club started its Freestyle and Greco Roman season with the Kern County Wrestling Association.
Arvin Grizzlies hosted the “Grizzlies Olympic Year Countdown” with kids from 5 years old to high school competing in the two Olympic styles of wrestling. TVWC had 10 of their wrestlers taking it to the mat with five winning their age group and weight class.
Earning a first-place medal were Phillip Coates, 8U, 45 pounds; Marcus Coates, 8U, 49-A pound bracket; Noe Mesa, 8U, 49-B pounds; Gabriel Mesa, 8U, 53 pounds; and Jake Brown, 10U, 45 pounds.
First-year wrestlers competing for the first time were Jayden Mendoza, third place in the 8U, 85-pound bracket and Cohen Abromovich, who finished with fifth place at 10U, 73 pounds.
Other TVWC wrestlers placing were Drake Lightner, 8U, 45 pounds, third place; Maddox MacLachlan, fourth at 10U, 50 pounds; and Michael Brown, third in the 12U, 76 class.
TVWC wrestlers competing in the Greco-Roman event were Jayden Mendoza, second at 8U, 85 pound; Jake Brown, second, 10U, 45 pounds; Michael Brown, second at 12U, 80 pounds; and Maddox MacLachlan, third place, at 10U, 50 pounds.
Coach Marcus Coates said, ”It was great having some of the kids win their brackets with all pins and technical pins.”
Like many other sporting events, KCWA will suspend its season during the coronavirus crisis and hope to be hosting events soon.
Contact head coach Curtis Nelson at 661-557-1366 for more information.
