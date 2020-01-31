Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club had a busy weekend competing both Jan. 25 and 26.
TVWC attended the Middle School Dinuba Invitational on Jan. 25 with only three team members. Levi Hart finished the day strong with a third-place win (8-0) over the same opponent he lost to in quarterfinals 6-4.
“Levi showed that he could refocus and wrestle to his abilities after a tough loss,” said coach Curtis Nelson. Other wrestlers competing were first-year wrestlers Jovanni Martinez and Evan Lutgen, who both went 2-2 in their 32-man brackets.
Martinez, 153-pounder, started his day with two quick pins, but then lost out to eventual placers. Evan Lutgen, 83 pounds, had some tough competitors to contend with, but wrestled competitively.
TVWC traveled to Bakersfield South High School on Jan. 26 for the Rebel Rampage Round Robin Tournament. Jake Brown dominated his 2-3 grade division at the 43-49 weight bracket for the Champion Trophy.
Marcus Coates placed second at the K-1 Grade Division 49-pound “C” class. The K-1, 49 pounds “B” group had teammates Noe Mesa placing third, Philip Coated fourth and Bentley Folks ended the day with sixth.
TVWC had 2-3 grade division wrestlers, Andre Cordova, 43-49 pounds, and Gabriel Mesa, 55-pound finish with fourth place. Maddox Maclachlan earned fifth in the 55 pounds. Middle school 100-pound wrestler Jake Hatfield took fourth in his bracket as well as Drake Lightner, who competed in the K-1- 49 pounds.
Gabriel Cordova wrestled in the 4-5 grade 58-64 pounds division and ended his day with seventh.
“The kids are getting a lot of mat time locally and that’s how they will improve,” said coach Marcus Coates.
Curtis Nelson is head coach of TVWC.
