Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed Feb. 16 in the CVYWA Southern Valley Qualifier held in Wasco. Jake Brown continued his winning ways, earning the first-place trophy at 2-3 grade, 43-pound division. Drake Lightner was runner-up in the K-1, 43-pound class.
Others placing and moving on to CVYWA Masters will be: Gabriel Mesa 3 rd (2-3 grade-55 pounds) Maddox MacLachlan 4th (2-3 grade, 55 pounds) Owan Schneider 3rd (4-5 Grade, 58 pounds) Michael Brown 3rd (4-5 grade, 76 pounds) Marcus Coates 5th (K-1, 49 pounds) Kayden Gonzales 5th (4-5 grade, 82 pounds) Evan Lutgen 5th (middle school, 83 pounds) Phillip Coates 6th (K-1, 49 pounds) and Noe Mesa 7th (K-1, 49 pounds).
TVWC will starting its spring program March 3. For more information, contact Curtis Nelson 661-557-1366.
Curtis Nelson is head coach of TVWC.
