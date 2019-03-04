Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club recently finished their folkstyle season with the CVYWA Masters Tournament and KCWA Folkstyle Championships.
The team had 16 wrestlers qualified for the Masters, which was held Feb. 16 in Tulare. Michael Murillo and Jake Brown both won their age/weight group. Anthony Ashby placed third. Reese Hart, Kayden Gonzales and Levi Hart finished the day with fourth. Gabriel Mesa, Ben Reyna and Michael Brown wrestled to a fifth-place finish. Others competing were Ella Schneider, Noe Mesa, Tony Gonzales, Owen Schneider, Myles Bega and Bill Fuller.
On Feb. 17, Bakersfield College hosted the KCWA Folkstyle Championships.
Kayden Gonzales, Michael Murillo, Jake Brown and Ben Reyna all won a first-place trophy. Bentley Folks and Anthony Ashby placed second. Ryan Trigo and Myles Bega took a bronze medal home. Michael Brown finished with fourth and Edward Reyna placed fifth.
Former TVWC wrestler Bill Takara, wrestling for Temecula, recently competed at the CIF State Wrestling Tournament as a freshman. He went 1-2.
TVWC is currently accepting new wrestlers for the spring season.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
