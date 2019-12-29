Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club has finished out the first half of their Folkstyle wrestling season with some great wrestling. TVWC coaching staff are excited to return to the mats Jan. 4 and 5 with the tough Cal Republic tournament in Corcoran.
TVWC sent 11 wrestlers to South High School on Nov. 24 to compete in the South Valley Scuffle. In the K-2 division, Drake Lightner, at 42 pounds, placed 4th; Phillip Coates, 46 pounds, 5th; Noe Mesa, 56 pounds, 6th; and Marcus Coates battled his way to a second-place medal in the 46-pound weight division.
Wrestlers in the 3-5 grade division were Jake Brown, 50 pounds, 4th; Owen Schneider, 58 pounds, 4th; Michael Brown, 76 pounds, 4th; and Gabriel Mesa wrestled hard to finish third in the 55-pound weight class. The middle school division had Nicholas Voshall, 134 pounds, place 4th; Levi Hart, 106 pounds, 3rd; and Evan Lutgen was runner-up at 97 pounds.
Dec. 7, TVWC competed in the Rumble for the Rig at Bakersfield High School.
Taking the mat first were the K-2 grade wrestlers. Myles Bega pinned all of his opponents on the way to earn the Champion Rig for the 52-pound class. Andre Cordova at 49 pounds earned second place and Gabriel Mesa, 55, finished with 5th. Others competing were Davis Munson, 43 pounds; Marcus Coates, 46 pounds; Noe Mesa, 49 pounds; Phillip Coates, 46 pounds; Maddox MacLachlan, 49 pounds; and Drake Lightner, 43 pounds.
Next up were the 3-5 grade and middle school wrestlers.
Jake Brown at 50 pounds earned himself the Champion Rig. Second place runners-up were Owen Schneider at 58 pounds and Kayden Gonzales, 83 pounds. Finishing the day with 5th were Charles Schmeisser, 90 pounds, and middle school wrestler Levi Hart at 106. Evan Lutgen competed at 76 pounds but suffered an injury for the day.
TVWC finished the year with the Tulare Titan Invitational at Mission Oaks High School.
TVWC had the K-1 Division 49-pound class stacked with their wrestlers with Noe Mesa, Phillip Coates, Liam Parker and Marcus Coates. Noe Mesa was highest placer with 5th.
In the 2-3 grade division, Jake Brown at 43 pounds and Gabriel Mesa at 55 pounds placed 2nd.
For 4-5 grade, wrestler Michael Brown finished 3rd and middle school wrestlers Evan Lutgen at 83 pounds and Nick Voshall at 138 placed third.
Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will be holding an “all you can eat” Spaghetti Fund Raiser Jan. 15 at the VFW from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. More information is on the Tehachapi Wrestling site. Contact Curtis Nelson 661-557-1366.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
