Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club’s young wrestlers showed great improvement at the KCWA Foothill tournament on May 12.
Winning their age group and weight class were Rookie 45 pounder Gabriel Mesa and Bantam 49 pounds Gabriel Cordova.
Jairdan Medina, 81 pounds and Levi Hart, 90 pounds, placed second in the Schoolboy Division.
Elijah Graves received a silver medal for the Cadet 130 bracket.
Third place medalists were; Myles Bega, Reese Hart and Savannah Cordova. Others competing were Andre Cordova, Monique Martinez, Kayden Gonzales, Armando Villegas and Troy Martinez.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
