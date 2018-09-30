Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club wrestlers have had a busy summer with dedicated wrestlers attending various clinics. The clinics allowed the kids to work with World Elite wrestlers and some of the best coaches.
Michael Murillo attended Victor Camp with Olympian Jordan Burroughs. Kayden Gonzales attended Russian Olympic brothers Sergei and Anatoly Beloglazov's clinic, with local Porterville Olympian Tim Vanni. Reese Hart, Cayden Castrellion, Levi Hart, Murillo and Gonzales attended the BC Clinic with Quincy Osborn.
Tehachapi Valley is preparing for its fall program, which starts Nov. 6.
Early sign-ups will be Oct. 4 at the Tehachapi High School Gym from 6-7 pm. Sign-ups will also be taken during the first week, Nov. 6-8. For more information, contact Curtis Nelson at 557-1366 or via Facebook TVWC.
Curtis Nelson is a Tehachapi BMX and wrestling coach.
