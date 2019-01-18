Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club had a busy weekend Jan. 12 and 13.
Michael Murillo traveled to Selma on Saturday to compete in the Selma New Year Bash. He wrestled in the Middle School Division and lost out to two strong wrestlers from the Fresno area.
Nine wrestlers traveled to LaVerne on Sunday for the CAGWA 3-G Tournament. Teammates Jairdan Medina and Levi Hart met in the finals of the Schoolboy 97-pound Division, with Medina coming away with first-place honors. Jake Brown, Aaron Severson and Quentin Severson all ended up in the Bantam, 43-pound class. Brown finished in first with Aaron third and Quentin receiving fourth.
Michael Brown, Kayden Gonzales and Reese Hart all finished second in their age and weight divisions. Ryan Trigo had a tough day of matches and finished with fifth place.
Warrior wrestler Elijah Grave has been proving himself as a freshman. He recently placed third in the Kern County Invitational tournament Jan. 12 at Centennial High School.
Former TVWC wrestler Bill Takara, also a freshman, is wrestling for powerhouse Temecula High School. Takara recently won the Riverside County Wrestling Tournament.
“It’s great to watch kids go through our program and continue their success on the high school level,” Coach Curt Nelson said.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
