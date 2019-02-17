Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed in the South Section Valley Qualifying Tournament in Porterville on Feb. 10. TVWC had 20 wrestlers putting their skills to the test with 17 of them qualifying for the Masters tournament.
K-1 division had Philip Coates winning his bracket, Ben Reyna in third place, and Noe Mesa, Ezekiel Cairns, Myles Bega and Gabriel Mesa placing fifth.
In the 2-3 grade division, Jake Brown received first. Owen Schneider placed second and Tony Gonzales placed fifth.
Kayden Gonzales won his bracket for the 4-5 grade division with teammate Michael Brown placing second in the bracket. Anthony Reyna placed second, William Fuller placed fifth and Ella Schneider placed fifth.
In the middle school division Levi Hart battled his way to a first-place win.
“In Levi’s match, he got caught doing some moves and gave up points right away,” said Coach Curt Nelson. “Second period there was some discrepancy in points scored and the period ended in a tie. In the third period, it was a back-and-forth fight with Levi in the final seconds, getting on top and pinning his opponent with his favorite Saturday Night Pin. Michael Murillo dominated his way to winning his 148 pound division. Reese Hart made it to the finals and placed second."
Nelson said, "Reese met the same girl she got pinned by a few weeks ago. We have been working on some moves knowing she was going to wrestle her again. She lost but did not get pinned so that’s a victory for Reese."
Others competing were Edward Reyna, Andrea Montano and Marcus Coates. The freestyle part of the TVWC season will start Feb. 26. Contact Curtis Nelson at 557-1366.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.