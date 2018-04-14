Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club sent a small group of wrestlers to the KCWA Jr. Driller Tournament March 31 at Bakersfield High School.
Kayden Gonzales placed second at 63 pounds of Intermediates Division; Gabriel Cordova, 3rd Bantam; Gabriel Mesa, 3rd Rookie; and Andre Cordova, 3rd 40-pound Rookie. Troy Martinez, Novice, and Monique Martinez, Cadet, also participated.
The Cal State Bakersfield wrestling program hosted the KCWA Roadrunner event on April 7.
Five TVWC wrestlers were able to win their division and weight class to earn a champion singlet. They were Jordan Cardenas, Rookie 53 pounds; Reese Hart, 92 Girls Novice; Jairdan Medina, 87 Schoolboy; Levi Hart, Schoolboy 90; and Elijah Graves, Cadet 126.
J.P. Archuleta, Novice 92, and Dylan Binger, Cadet 94, placed second. Stephan Meek, Novice 67, finished third. Kayden Gonzales, Intermediate 63, and Gabriel Cordova, Bantam 49, received 4th place. Others wrestlers competing but not placing were Andre Cordova, Myles Bega, Ezekiel Perry, Armando Villegas, Elijah Perry and Isaiah Perry.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
