"What a great season!" said head varsity coach Ryan Beauchamp.
The boy's varsity soccer team made history by setting a new record in league by going 7-2-1 and ultimately ending up 2nd place in the South Yosemite League, tying with Golden Valley.
Beauchamp also added, "There were some huge accomplishments this season."
Some of the accomplishments for the team included winning the Wasco Tournament, beating some big D-1 schools like Golden Valley and Ridgeview, and lastly finishing the year undefeated on their own home field. Thank you, parents, boosters, and fans!
What made the difference this year? According to Beauchamp, most of the team played together on the Tehachapi Gryphon's Soccer Club team, which increased their skill level and allowed them to start the high school season in peak physical condition. In addition, coach Chris Todd agreed to continue to train the team during the high school season as an assistant coach. The team also had great leadership in seniors Carlos Rodriguez and Luigi Tirado as captains. Our goalkeeper, senior Luis Sanchez (All-League Keeper of the Year his sophomore year) had many "clean sheets" where not one team was able to get a goal past him.
Tehachapi should be proud of these young men as they represented Tehachapi well across all of Kern County. They played with respect for their opponents and conducted themselves with great character on and off the field.
Ridgeview head coach Phil Collignon said it best after a game: "I've never seen such a turnaround in a soccer team as I have with Tehachapi."
Coach Beauchamp added, "Thanks to all of you that came out to support us. Hope to see you all again next year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.