Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed in the CVYWA Rumble for the Rig at Bakersfield High School on Jan. 20.
TVWC had 27 wrestlers hitting the mat from kindergarten to middle school age. First-year wrestler Jake Brown proved he is a top K-2 grade wrestler by winning his Rig Trophy for the 40-pound division.
Levi Hart earned a third-place medal for the middle school 95-pounds division. Fourth-place finishers were Michael Murillio, Anthony Ashby and Ryan Trigo.
Gabriel Mesa and Kayden Gonzales were two of the top point earners for the team as TVWC placed sixth in a field of 17 teams.
Others competing were K-2 graders Phillip Coates, Ryker MacLachlan, Marcus Coates, Bentley Folks, Maddox MacLaachlan, Noe Mesa, Ben Reyna, Ramsey Royton, Ethan Gaston, Andre Montalvo, Ryan Royton, Edward Reyna and Caiden Shelbrock.
The 3-5 graders were Owen Schnieder Micheal Brown, Cole Chavez, Maddox Chavez, Gannon Renehan-Lee, William Fuller and Ella Schneider.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
