As an affiliated organization of Golden Empire Youth Football of Bakersfield, the Tehachapi Tomahawks are one of 20 teams with a standout situation all their own, different from that of their competitors. On the east end of Tehachapi, situated within Benz Visco Youth Sports & Cultural Park, you can find the fields of Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer. Between its practice and game fields and museum-like team room walls of the past 41 years, you begin to reflect history and success of an organization.
Success comes from those who invest time and energy: our team and volunteers. Board members Larry Christy, Alex Steele, Brian Copus, Rod Michael, Sara Brus and Ron Christy. Cheer director Jenette Buentiempo. Off field operations Jenn Michael. Secretary Jolene Jones. Field medic coordinator Holly Cerbantez. Committee leaders Peggy Michael, Greg and Korie Nylander, Valerie Cusimano, Tamara Tiewater, Nikki Songer, Danielle DeGeer, Jessica Brentham and Sam Tapia.
Football coaches Brian Copus, Cory Leal, Luis Sedano, Larry Root, Chris Jones, Pete Smith, Cesar Meza, Jeremiah Brus, Robby Grell, Jeremy Smith, Steven Cross, Rod Michael, Shaun Rolow, Brian Villanueva, Nick Cyr and Chris Bowman. Cheer coaches Amber Wilison, Jessica Galloway, Maria Atchue, Stacey Knight, Jessica Hale, Morhia Campbell, Megan Martin, April Graff, Christina Stebbins, Arica Lombardi, Mckenzie Dugan, Emma Denny. Announcers Noah Ledesma and Jeremiah Brus. Scoreboard Reigen Mendoza. Team moms Christina Wilson, Jolene Jones, Sara Brus and Jenn Michael. Weekly volunteers too many to mention!
Saturday, Sept. 15, the Ravens of Bakersfield spent their day at the fields of TYFC. Savannah Walker and Christi Barnes graced our crowds with live vocals of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Junior varsity Tomahawks, looking for a win after their only loss to the Titans in the previous week, came out on top again with the only win of the day for the Tomahawks scoring 14 to the Ravens 0.
Freshmen Tomahawks were unable to settle into a rhythm on offense, leaving them scoreless, while Ravens managed to work their way into the endzone with the final score 0-13.
Striking first early in the first quarter, running back No. 84 Anthony “2 shoes” Cerbantez powered through the Ravens' defense, scoring what would be the only touchdown in the day for the sophomore Tomahawks.
“I think that was our best game so far,” offered head coach Jeremiah Brus. “We just need to play a complete game.”
While showing improvement, Ravens wrapped up the game with 23 to Tomahawks 6.
Ravens proved to be a challenge for the varsity division. Though a hard-fought battle, the Tomahawks were unable to score, leaving the final 0 to Ravens 15.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
