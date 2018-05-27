Bear Valley Springs will host its annual Summer Baseball Camp July 23-26, and will once again feature Head Coach Gary Adams. This will be the 4th consecutive year that Adams has generously donated his time and talent to our Baseball Camp, which has come to be affectionately known as “the best little Baseball Camp in the USA.”
For those of you who are not familiar with the name, Adams is one of collegiate Baseball’s winningest and most influential coaches of all time, and has been inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. He is also among the other many distinguished coaches named in the UCLA Hall of Fame. But Adams is more than just a bit of a local celebrity; he is truly one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet, and humble to a fault for all of his accomplishments.
Joining Adams on our coaching staff this year will be many other talented coaches, including 20 former UCLA baseball players who played from 1975-1980. Of these 20 players, 16 played professionally, and four have a total of 43 years of playing experience in the Major Leagues between them! The ratio of coaches to “campers” at this year’s camp will be one coach for every three to four players. It is doubtful that any Baseball Camp in America can claim this ratio, and with such expert coaches at that!
The other former UCLA / Major Leaguers who will be coaching at this year’s BVS Baseball Camp include the following outstanding individuals: Chris Krug, Tim Leary, Don Slaught, Matt Young and Tyler Shryock.
Also helping with camp this year will be selected members of the Tehachapi Warriors Girls Softball Team, and selected members of the Tehachapi Warriors Baseball Team.
Bear Valley Springs Baseball Camp for Boys and Girls ages 7 through 14 will run July 23-26, and will go from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Camp Sign-up forms are currently available at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs, from now through June 18.
The fee is $60 per camper through June 11, after which a late registration period will run from June 12-18, which will bump the cost up to $70. There is a sibling discount of $5 for each additional child registered, for those who are signing up more than one of their kids. Non-BVS residents will need to be sponsored by a BVS resident, and will be subject to an additional $5 fee, added to the above fee schedule. In order to ensure the quality of instruction, camp size is limited to 56.
2018 BVS Baseball Camp will feature eight separate stations, designed to help the kids break down the various different skills of the game into more manageable individual skills. These stations will include: pitching and catching, infield, base running, outfield, hitting, bunting, live hitting and sliding. Coaches specializing in each of these separate areas will help the kids to improve in these important baseball-specific skills.
One of the highlights returning from last year will be the giant “slip-N-slides” that are employed to help teach proper sliding technique. The slip-N-slides were a major hit lastyear in the hot July sun! Everyone got into the sliding spirit… even Coach Adams, in full uniform! On the final day of camp, the kids will put their skills to the test by forming teams and scrimmaging with one another.
This year, we are anticipating a larger turnout due to scheduling camp a little later in the season, and also because camp will be co-ed this year. If you have any questions, please contact the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs at 661-821-6641.
Joe Horswell is Bear Valley Springs athletic director.
