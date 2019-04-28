Three wrestlers represented Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club at the California USA Wrestling Kids Greco State Championship, held at Selland Arena April 13.
First-year wrestler Jake Brown, competing in the Bantam 43-pound division, placed second and earned a California Bear Trophy. Kayden Gonzales and Michael Brown both wrestled in the Intermediate 71-pound Division. Gonzales finished the day with 4th and Brown completed the day with 6th.
Also competing the same day was Elijah Grave, in the California USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Championship. Even though he did not place, he continues to gain experience against tough competitors.
TVWC will be hosting a KCWA Tournament May 11 at Tehachapi High School. Action starts at 9 a.m.; there is no admission cost. Come see and support these young wrestlers compete in Freestyle and Greco.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
