The South Yosemite League began meet play, gathering at Brite Lake on Sept. 19. Six schools competed in five divisions on the rugged 2- and 3-mile courses.
The Tehachapi girls JV team started the 2-mile course and totaled 40 points to finish second in the meet, falling only to Ridgeview. Emily Williams (15:52), still recovering from a minor injury, was not only the first THS runner, but was also the overall winner of the run. Tyller Hensler (16:55) was third overall and Cloie Sharp (17:50) followed in ninth place.
THS JV boys were next to try the 2-mile course. Scoring 54 points earned a second-place finish behind Ridgeview again. Bryce Rodriguez (12:35) led the way for Tehachapi, finishing second overall. Brayden Steele (12:54) was fourth and Jose Flores (13:03) finished fifth to help THS to its second-place finish.
The Varsity ladies toed the line on the Brite Lake 3-mile trails. Scoring a total 50 points saw the Lady Warriors take second place as a team, losing to tough Ridgeview. Ella Moomey (24:01) paced the ladies takingfour4th place, while Jo Trillo (24:04) was fifth overall. Newcomer Juliette Sierra (24:23) continues to impress, taking seventh place.
The Warrior men brought the event to a close and finished fourth with a tally of 92 points. Travis Lee Sturckow (18:28) was top THS runner finishing ninth. Drew Campbell (19:14) and Axel Inzunza (19:50) followed in the THS effort.
On Friday the THS Warriors traveled to the Kern County Soccer Park to compete in the Bakersfield College Invite. Only two divisions were run. The women were first followed by the men on a 5k course.
Tehachapi Ladies garnered five individual medals for their efforts. Receiving medals were Jo Trillo (23:38) for 13th place, and Ella Moomey (24:15), Juliette Sierra (24:44), Hannah Poulson (25:40) and Kara Sheahan (25:56).
Tehachapi men were next and tallied three individual medals in the meet. Drew Campbell (18:31) led the THS men finishing 13th, while Mitchell Poulson (19:28) and Axel Inzunza (19:51) followed to medal.
The Warriors have a week break until the next SYL meet. But they will go to Wasco on Sept. 26 to compete in the Wasco Invitational.
