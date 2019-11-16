Tehachapi High School cross-country closed out its regular season Thursday, Nov. 14, at Hart Park in Bakersfield by competing in the SYL finals. The Warriors brought a satisfying finish to the season, running in four of the six divisions.
Girls JV started the day for THS on a 2-mile course and ended the day in 5th place. Leading the way for THS was Eiline Hansen (14:39), a foreign exchange student from Denmark, finishing 2nd overall in the run. Hannah Poulson (16:17) followed and Mana Okabe (16:42), a foreign exchange student from Japan, filled out THS's top three.
The boys JV team stepped up next to the 2-mile start line and finished the day in 4th place in SYL standings. Jose Flores (11:59) was top THS runner finishing 5th overall. Zach Sarkisian (12:46 ) was 10th overall and Matthew Bilotta (13:00) was THS's third runner to cross the line.
It was time for the girls varsity run on a 3-mile course. The Warriors, battling injury and illness, still put forth their best efforts and ended SYL play in the top division, taking home third place honors. Top three runners for THS were Tyller Hensler (23:12) and Ella Moomey (22:46). Freshman Kailey Kolesar (18:57) continued to add to her outstanding season as she finished first overall in the SYL run, set another THS course record and was the number one All South Yosemite All League Female Runner.
Varsity boys, also battling injury and illness, put forth a valiant effort on the 3-mile course. And when the dust had settled, Tehachapi High's boys cross-country team found themselves only behind state-ranked Ridgeview and sewed up second place in league competition. Mason Madden (16:53) led the Warriors, finishing 8th overall. Still recovering from an illness, Travis Lee Sturckow (17:31) put forth his best effort and was in the top 15. Sean Wolf (17:53), Axel Inzunza (17:58) and Mitchell Poulson (18:06) all closely followed and Ethan Riley (19:52) rounded out THS's scoring to sew up the second-place team finish.
Eiline Hansen, Jose Flores, Kailey Kolesar and Mason Madden all received individual medals for their efforts on the day. Next up for the THS varsity is the CIF Central Section Valley finals on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Woodward Park in Fresno, as the Warriors make a push to try and qualify for the CIF state finals.
