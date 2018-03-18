Tehachapi High Track got the season off to a busy start with three separate meets throughout last week.
The Frosh/Soph boys and girls actually had an earlier start by competing in the Kern Frosh/Soph Invite the Friday before, on Wednesday, March 7. But everybody was off and running on Tuesday, March 13, with the SYL opener at Independence High School.
The Varsity boys finished 4th with 61 points and the Varsity girls were 5th with 50 points. The boys and girls Frosh/Soph teams finished 3rd overall. The boys had 72 points and the girls had 52.
Highlights of the meet for Tehachapi were Travis Sturckow finishing 1st in the 800 (2:18.80); Antonio Garcia finishing 1st in both the shot put (39'0") and the discus (84'1.75"); Thomas Nichols placing 1st in the high jump (4'10"); and the boys 4x4 Relay team of Chris Eatman, Axel Inzunza, Jordan Ratliff and Travis Sturckow finishing 2nd (4:08.86).
On the Frosh girls side, Soleil Mc Caleb was 3rd in the 100 (14.08) and 2nd in the 200 (30.67). Jennifer Buchannon was 2nd in the shot put (24' 5") and 2nd in the discus (72' 5"). Lyndsey Schultz was 1st in the triple jump (26' 3").
The Varsity boys highlights were Justin Walters finishing 2nd in the 110 hurdles (19.55); Cody Hayes finishing 2nd in the 300 hurdles (45.41); and Justin Walters was 2nd in the high jump (5' 8") followed by Cody Hayes finishing 3rd (5'6"), Nathan Wight 4th (5' 6") and Jacob Jaster 5th (5'4").
The Varsity girls SYL League highlights were Lucy Coe taking 1st in the 400 (64.69) and 3rd in the 200 (27.76). America Teare was 3rd in the 100 hurdles (17.82), 2nd in the 300 hurdles (52.26) and 2nd in the high jump (4'4").
The Frosh/Soph boys and girls then went to Bakersfield on Friday to compete in the Frontier Relays.
The boys were 7th as a team with 78 points, highlighted by Makana Quarles taking 1st place in the 110 hurdles (19.01). The girls were not to be outdone with Lyndsey Schultz finishing 3rd in both the long jump (13'3") and the triple jump (26'4"), while America Teare finished 1st in both the 300 hurdles (55.61) and the high jump (4'6"). The girls Frosh/Soph team garnered 132 points to finish as a team in 3rd place and were awarded the team plaque. All athletes listed were given individual medals for their accomplishments.
On Saturday it was the Varsity boys and girls teams' turn to compete in the Taft Wildcat Invite. The boys finished as a team overall in 9th place with 35.16 points. Highlighting the day were Cody Hayes finishing 3rd in the 300 hurdles (44.12), and Justin Walters taking 2nd place and Nathan Wight was 3rd both jump (6'0"). All three received individual medals. On the girls' side, THS scored a team total 28 points to take 6th place. The girls 4x1 relay team of Cloie Sharp, Jenna Thompson, Mia Eberle and Lucy Coe (56.02) grabbed 3rd place and an individual medal for the effort. Lucy Coe then topped off the day earning individual medals in both the 400 (63.84) for 2nd place and the 200 (27.80) for 3rd.
Ending the day was a special treat as the throwers (shot put and discus) gathered four people to run the Weightmans 4x1 Relay. THS's Ryan Beaumont joined two Garces and one Centennial throwers to form a team. Beaumont ran the 3rd leg of the relay as his team posted a (53.00) time and won the relay race. Beaumant received an individual medal for the team finish.
