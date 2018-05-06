Tehachapi High varsity track and field concluded their South Yosemite League action on Wednesday, May 2, as they gathered at Liberty High School in Bakersfield. The Lady Warriors and Warriors competed on the day in all events and came away with both team and individual medals for their efforts.
With this season being marred by many shortened days of training due to inclement weather, THS track and field still responded with personal and season bests the last two weeks. Wednesday was no exception, as improvements were the norm.
The Warrior boys closed league matches finishing the season in fourth place overall. Standouts at the league finals included Justin Walters finishing first in the high jump (6'0"). Walters has been the No. 1 jumper in the SYL all year this year. Walters received the first medal.
In the triple jump, Nathan Wight finished fourth (38'71/2"), while Justin Walters (36'5") and Nate Pumphrey (33'3") both recorded personal bests in the event. The boys 4x4 relay team finished fifth, but posted a season best run of (3:53.27). Cody Hayes then ran a personal best (42.79) to capture the medal in a first-place finish.
The Lady Warriors were equal to the task also, with Cloie Sharp in the 100 (13.48), Mia Eberle in the 400 (79.99), Jo Trillo in the 1600 (6:15.19) and the 800 (2:50.08). All ran season best times at the league finals. Araya Yupraphat (3:12.46) and Mia Eberle (2:50.18) both posted personal bests in the 800.
The Lady Warriors relay teams both recorded season bests, as each team finished third in the meet and earned team medals for both. The 4x1 team (54.03) consisted of Sharp, Eberle, Brooke Sheen and Lucy Coe. The 4x4 team (4:57.48) was comprised of Sheen, Yupraphat, Trillo and Eberle.
Standout of the meet for the Lady Warriors was once again junior Lucy Coe. Coe took home three individual medals. Coe was third in the 100 running a season best (13.04). Then Coe finished second in the 400 (62.42). Not to be content, Coe then ran a season best (26.76) in the 200 to finish first. Coe completed the day by anchoring the girls 4x1 team that finished third and team medaled.
Both the men and women await word on CIF qualifying and competing at Bakersfield High School in the South Area Meet on Wednesday, May 9, for a chance to advance to the Masters Meet held in Fresno later in the month.
