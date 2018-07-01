The Tehachapi High Warriors volleyball program will put on its annual camp for any girls who want to improve their game or plan to try out for the high school teams this year.
The camp is from 5-8 p.m. July 9-12 in the THS gym. It is open to girls in grades six to 12. The cost is $120 per person, according to a news release from organizers.
For more information, contact Rachel Wulff at 342-1360.
Varsity and JV tryouts begin on July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Frosh/Soph tryouts will be Aug. 6-8 from 9-11 a.m. All tryouts will be held in the THS gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.