The Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey Falcons took its five teams to compete in Calabasas on Aug. 11-12 for their second tournament of the summer series.
Up first on Saturday, the Tehachapi Falcons 6U powered through four round robin games, winning three and losing one to send them to the championship game against North Hollywood.
Congrats to Connor Shank, who in his first tournament, played like a champion. He made some awesome saves as goaltender and stood up to the challenge. Lilly Backhaus stepped up in the championship game to play in net and helped the Falcons win 7-6 in overtime.
Next up the 8U Falcons started off with a hard-fought 4-3 win over North Hollywood and a 3-2 win over Calabasas. With a spot already secured in the championship game, the team focused on seasoning their younger players but lost those last two round robin games.
In the championship game, Tehachapi achieved a 5-3 victory over Calabasas with a huge go-ahead goal from alternate captain Gabe Booker, crowning the Falcons tournament champs! Leading goal-scorer for the Falcons throughout the tournament was alternate captain Lucas Abarquez with 11 goals, while Anabell Werner led the team in assists. Kelsi Westerby also put her first goal in on the season and goaltender Apollos Schaeffer locked down the defense with multiple saves.
Finishing up on Saturday was the 10U division winning two games and tying one in round-robin play. Goaltender and alternate captain Annie Loken recorded two shutouts in those early games helping lead Tehachapi to the championship game where they would face North Hollywood whom they had tied earlier. The Falcons went on to win by a score of 7-2. Tehachapi was led in the tournament by captain Caden Abarquez who came up big with eight goals and five assists, Makenzie Fitch registering 4 goals and an assist, and Aiden McMahon chipping in with two goals.
The 12U Falcons started Sunday’s activities with strong pool play, going undefeated in four straight games with each player making significant contributions. Captain Emma Torres and Kaylee Hitt anchored a strong defensive effort and made some brilliant plays. Alternate Captain Jayden Hitt led the offense and kept the pressure on the entire tournament. Goalie Oliver Dean saved his strongest effort for the finals, leading Tehachapi to a 5-2 victory in the championship.
The high school Falcons played in the most closely contested division of the weekend, with all teams having at least two ties in preliminary play. Even so, Tehachapi did not suffer a defeat and had strong contributions from all players. Goals resulted several times from strong work by forwards Mychal Backhaus and alternate captain Riley Scott. Arden Kendrick and Kamron Westerby both put in extra effort for key two-way performances. A total team effort by the Falcons led to a hard fought 3-1 victory in the championship game, capping off an unprecedented five-for-five sweep by Tehachapi in the tournament.
The TMRH Falcons will be back in action on Aug. 25-26 in North Hollywood.
Lisa Fitch is a parent and secretary of the TMRH Falcons.
