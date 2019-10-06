Representing mountain football in a clean sweep for the day, the Tomahawks dominated the field with four games for four wins Saturday, Oct. 5 on the field of Tehachapi.
Thrilled to be back on their home field following three previous games away, freshmen Tomahawks took to field against the Titans of Bakersfield, putting on quite a show for their home crowd. Never stuttering, Tomahawks offense fired on all cylinders, scoring on all but one offensive possession. Though fumbling on the Titans 4-yard line, Tomahawks defense stepped up in the following play, applying pressure to the Titans offense, leading to a Tomahawk safety.
“The game quickly turned from a shootout to a blowout,” said head coach Chris Bowman. No. 23 David Sipes running for an impressive six touchdowns, No. 4 Jason Michael with a fumble recovery for a touchdown and with brute strength of No. 44 Kyden Pina smashing in seven extra points, Tehachapi came out on top 51 to Titans 26.
Sophomore Tomahawks marched on field in confidence ready to face opponent Rockets of Bakersfield. In yet another outstanding performance, Tomahawk defense shut down the Rockets offense with key tackles by No. 74 Owen Sharp, No. 27 Owen Schneider and No. 12 Colton Michael.
“We made some adjustments at the half and the players executed them just like we asked,” coach Brandon Billings. Small town, mountain football prevailed in what has been labeled the cousin connection, No. 75 center Brody Nylander snapping to No. 12 QB Colton Michael passing to No. 42 Mikey Michael for a touchdown.
“These kids are something special. Every week they show what mountain football is all about,” said head coach Cesar Meza. In the game, sophomore Tomahawks celebrated their first kick return for touchdown by No. 42 Mikey Michael.
“They arrived with determination and it showed till the end of the game,” coach Jeremy Smith. They finished victorious, Tomahawks 30, Rockets 0.
Fighting for playoff placement, junior varsity Tomahawks went to battle against the Rockets. In what began as a scoreless game during its first half, Tomahawks offense took first strike before heading into halftime with a long touchdown pass from No. 17 QB Moose Brus to No. 88 Devin Jackson. Returning from the half, Tomahawks continued their momentum, leading the team in rushing yards No. 24 Adrian Pina, with a rushing touchdown a piece No. 28 Ruben Perez and No. 17 Moose Brus and another perfect 3/3 PAT’s by No. 26 Carter Kolesar.
“Our boys showed up today not just as teammates, but as brothers working hard for each other, playing their best defensive game of the season,” said coach Luis Sedano. Shadowing the Rockets best running back and leading the defense, No. 22 Ruben Sedano proved himself as a big defensive playmaker. The turnover battle was led by the Tomahawks with a safety by No. 26 Carter Kolesar, onside kick recovery by No. 24 Adrian Pina and interception by No. 16 Robert Golthwaite. In the battle for placement, junior varsity Tomahawks trumped the Rockets 26 to 6.
In the contest of varsity Tomahawks versus Rockets, there was an expectation of challenge leading up to the game. Rockets staff and athletes tested the skill and patience of the Tehachapi team early in the game, but the Tomahawks didn’t flinch. No. 5 Ty’rion Davis led with 14 carries totaling 117 yards for two touchdowns and an untouched kick off return following the half for 79 yards. No. 34 AJ Anderson with 10 carries for 87 yards and a 22-yard reception for touchdown. Quarterback No. 8 Jacob Root threw 3/6, 69-yards passing and one rushing touchdown. No. 2 Karson Tiewater had a 36-yard reception.
“We seemed to gain more strength as the game continued,” said head coach Rod Michael. Tomahawk defense flexed their muscles against the Rockets with No. 4 Mike Jones for 4 tackles, No. 78 Christopher Paepke 3.5 tackles, No. 34 AJ Anderson 3 tackles and blocked kick, No. 50 Hoben Hoge 1.5 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries, No. 89 Kaleb Songer an interception and No. 2 Karson Tiewater with a fumble recovery.
“We stuck to the plan and prevailed in the end. This was a great team win for our boys,” said Michael. The final score was Tomahawks 38, Rockets 6.
Tehachapi Tomahawks send a warm thank you to freshman cheerleader Kitty Sedano for her gracious performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 12, the Tomahawks welcome freshmen Ravens of Bakersfield at 10 a.m., sophomore Titans at noon, junior varsity Titans at 2 p.m. and varsity Titans at 4 p.m.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
