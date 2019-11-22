National league All-Area Athletes were selected by coaches to represent the Tomahawks in the 2019 Golden Empire 10th Annual Youth Shrine Bowl Games, which took place Saturday, Nov. 16, at Independence High School.
All proceeds from this event benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and all those it serves.
Though freshman football did not participate in games, they were honored in an All-Area Medal presentation. Tomahawks also sent three All-Area cheerleaders to represent Tehachapi.
Four honorary All-Area Academic athletes were celebrated in a medal presentation, with three members of cheer being celebrated in a previous event.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
