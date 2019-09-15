Like the scene from "Wizard of Oz," with the click of my heels, I closed my eyes saying, “there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.” With temperatures in the triple digits and intolerable humidity, the Tomahawks wandered off the mountain Saturday, Sept. 14. Though there was no lack of hospitality by the opposition, playing away is an impressive reminder of how fortunate we are to be a Tehachapi team.
Following tough loses in previous weeks, junior varsity Tomahawks approached the Wildcatters of Taft with confidence and prevailed. Setting the tone early in the game was the Tomahawk defense. Stop after stop, Wildcatter offense was up against a wall. Two fumble recoveries by No. 27 Peter Cusimano, one by No. 32 Thaddeus Dyer, interceptions by No. 24 Adrian Pina and No. 26 Carter Kolesar, key plays and the strength of the defense held Taft scoreless.
A moving threat on ground, Tomahawk offense utilized talents of ten backs for carries, five for touchdowns. Leading the way in yards and one touchdown was No. 21 Anthony Cerbantez. There was one touchdown each by No. 17 Moose Brus, No. 3 Hawk Christian and No. 28 Ruben Perez. In a unique flip of positions, center No. 72 Hayden Michael found himself as full back with one yard remaining and in plowing fashion scored for the final Tomahawk touchdown. Perfect 4-4 PATs by No.2 6 Carter Kolesar, junior varsity Tomahawks come away with a big win and boost into the next week, Tehachapi 38 to Taft 0.
In an unfamiliar atmosphere and peak daytime temperatures, varsity Tomahawks struck early against the Wildcatters, never relenting. A solid offensive line, persistent running backs and skillful receptions contributed to the offensive 26 points in the game, while strong Tomahawk defense led by No. 89 Kaleb Songer and No. 32 Sebastian Peel held Taft to only 8 points.
Sophomore Tomahawks walked away from the field of the Wildcatters victorious, in yet another scoreless game, Tehachapi 36, Taft 0.
Freshmen Tomahawks participated in competition against the Knights of Bakersfield, playing away at GEYF Kaiser Stadium for a 0-24 loss.
The Tehachapi Tomahawks will be away again this Saturday, Sept. 21. Freshmen travel to Arvin High School against Southwest Mojos, and sophomores with a bye week. Junior varsity and varsity travel to Garces Memorial High School against rivals Irish.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
