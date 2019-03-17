Tehachapi High School Track and Field split up again as the Frosh/Soph boys and girls teams traveled to Bakersfield High School to compete in the Frontier Frosh/Soph Relays, while the Varsity boys and girls of THS traveled to Taft to participate in the Wildcat Invitational.
On Thursday, the Frosh/Soph teams were ready for the meet. The THS boys finished in 10th place and the THS girls were 12th. Some highlights of the girls side saw the 4x8 relay team of Nataly Guevara, Tyller Hensler, Amy Newell and Carolina Flores (12:15.30) finish 7th. Karla Carrasco finished 9th in the long jump with a season best of 13'1.6".
For the boys Frosh/Soph, the day was highlighted by: the 4x8 relay team of Jose Flores, Brayden Steele, Jordan Ratliff and Travis Lee Sturckow (9:52.97) taking 4th overall. Josh Berman, competing in his first meet of the year, threw the shot put 39'11" to take 5th place. Malik McClendon had a good day throwing the discus 87'2" for 9th place and followed up with a toss of 42' 3" in the shot to finish 2nd and take home an individual medal for the day. Sean Wolf followed suit as he posted a time of 18.40 to finish 3rd in the 110 hurdles and received a individual medal also.
On Saturday, the THS Varsity boys and girls fielded a complete team for the first time this year at the Wildcat Invite in Taft and saw pleasant results for the day. The Varsity boys were 9th overall and the girls finished 6th overall as a team.
They saw the men finish as follows: Thomas Nichols ran a 18.29 and Makana Quarles ran a 19.63 in the 110 hurdles to finish 5th and 9th respectfully. Doubling up in event finishes saw Harrison Wadkins throw the discus 113'6" for 3rd place and add the shot with a toss of 42'4" to take the 2nd place slot. Wadkins took home two medals for his day's efforts. Not to be outdone. Cody Hayes recorded a jump of 6' 0" in the high jump to finish 3rd and then ran a 42.64 in winning the 300 hurdles. Hayes also garnered two medals for his efforts.
The THS girls are beginning to show season form as Jo Trillo put in a season best (2:50.44) for 8th place in the 800. Trillo also finished 4th in the 2K steeplechase with a time of 9:35.94. Lyndsey Schultz had a long jump of 12' 5", good enough for 9th place. Jennifer Buchanan was 6th in the discus with a throw of 70'5". The women's 4x1 relay team of Carolona Flores, Mia Eberle, Brooke Sheen and Lucy Coe put up a time of 57.8 to take 4th place. Coe ended her day with a mark of 27.87 in the 200 to finish 2nd and medal in the event.
And America Teare, moving up to varsity competition this year, jumped 30'8.6" for 4th in the triple jump. Then Teare posted a time of 17.87 in the 100 hurdles for 3rd and ended her day by clearing 4'10" to win the high jump. Teare grabbed two individual medals. To close out the day, THS throwers entered the throwers 4x1 relay and the team of Malik McClendon, Emiliano Mesa, Jennifer Buchanan and Harrison Wadkins won the event against all other teams.
Tehachapi now prepares to open up SYL competition on Wednesday at Bakersfield High School. Start time is 3 p.m.
