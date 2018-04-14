Tehachapi High School Track and Field swung back into action after a two-week break.
The Warriors were at Independence April 10 to compete in the SYL meet number 3, the last league meet until April 24 when the Frosh/Soph-JV Championships and Varsity prelims will be held at Independence again.
Team scoring saw the Frosh/Soph girls finishing 5th overall. The Frosh/Soph boys were 3rd. The Varsity girls garnered 3rd place overall and the Varsity boys found themselves in 4th place at days end.
For the Frosh boys, Travis Sturckow continues his successful season finish first overall in the 1600 (5:15.54) and first overall in the 800 (2:25.11). Makana Quarles also continued his bid to control the 110 hurdles in SYL play, finishing first with a time of 18.23. Thomas Nichols and Nickolas Wight were second in the high jump at 5' 2". And finally, to end the Boys Fros/Soph day, the 4x400 relay team of Wolf, Nichols, Wight and Sturckow ran 4:07.22 to finish first overall.
The Varsity boys were not to be outdone by their younger teammates. The boys 4x100 relay team of Walters, Gaines, Jaster and Barnes ran 49.22 to finish third. Cody Hayes doubled the meet finishing first in the high jump (5'8") and first in the 300 hurdles (43.16). Team Captain Justin Walters and Jake Jaster with Nathan Wight all finished in second in the high jump at 5'6".
Meanwhile, the Varsity girls were led by the steady Cloie Sharp, who has found a new event to help the Lady Warriors as she was second in the 300 hurdles at 48.26. Lindsey Schultz, who moved up to Varsity for the meet, saw her efforts rewarded with a second-place finish in the long jump going 13'9".
Both girls relay teams found success on the day as the 4x100 relay team of Sharp, Flores, Sheen and Coe took third with a time of 55.02. The 4x400 relay team also finished third as Trillo, Sheen, Yupraphat and Coe posted a time of 5:35.59. And last but certainly not least, Lucy Coe, who continues to make her mark on the SYL, waved her usually strong 200 and finished second overall in the open 400 with a time of 63.69.
