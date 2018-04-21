Tehachapi High's Cross Country competed in two of the more prestigious events in Kern County. On Thursday, April 19, and Friday, April 20, the Warriors track and field team competed at the Frontier Titan Frosh/Soph Top 16 and Friday saw the varsity compete in the highly regarded Patriot Games.
Thursday's meet was held at Bakersfield High School. To compete, freshmen and sophomores had to qualify with a top-16 mark in the Kern County area. THS qualified 14 athletes. Personal bests were set by individuals in most all events.
Highlights included Travis Sturckow finishing third overall in the 800 with a season record time (2:12.62). America Teare continues her outstanding sophomore season, taking third place overall in the triple jump with a mark of (29'3") and then followed that up with a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (53.00). Both Sturckow and Teare were rewarded with top three T-shirts from the event.
The Warrior Varsity team sent three athletes to the Patriot Games held at Liberty High School on Friday. To qualify, you had to be in the top 20 in Kern County. Cloie Sharp qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Sharp posted a season best in the 100 at 13.58 and ran the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.45 to finish eighth overall.
Cody Hayes qualified in the high jump and 300 hurdles. Hayes finished 10th in the 300 at 44.65 and was 7th overall in the high jump, ending the day at (5'8").
Justin Walters qualified in the 110 hurdles, the triple jump and high jump. Walters had his high jump also end at 5'8" to tie for seventh place overall with Hayes.
Tuesday, April 24, the Warriors travel to Independence to compete in the Frosh/Soph SYL League Championships. The Varsity will compete in the SYL Pre-Lims to see who qualifies for league finals on May 2.
