Friday the 13th didn't phase the THS track and field team as they traveled to Taft to compete in the third annual Leon Patterson Invite with 14 other schools. Tehachapi held their own and then some as the varsity girls were 5th and the Frosh/Soph boys and varsity boys were both 4th overall.
Tehachapi track and field had 10 individuals take home 14 total medals on the day in all three divisions. Of note at the Frosh level: Makana Quarles (17.94) for first place in the 110 hurdles; Thomas Nichols (18.83) was second in the 110 hurdles; and Nicholas Wight jumped 5'4" to finish third in the Frosh high jump.
For the Varsity boys: Jake Jaster long jumped 18'11", good enough for third place, while Justin Walters high jumped 6'0" to take first place.
Cloie Sharp continues to impress, posting a 49.74 in the 300 hurdles for second place.
But the real highlights came as four individual athletes doubled up on medals. At the Frosh level it was Travis Sturckow finishing third in the open 400 (62.38) and then third in the 800 at 2:15.14. The Varsity boys saw Nathan Wight double with a third-place finish in the triple jump (38'11") and a second place in the high jump at 6'0".
Cody Hayes followed suit as he doubled in the high jump taking third place at 5'10" and then posted a time of 44.10 for second place in the 300 hurdles. And Lucy Coe doubled for the third time in three invitationals this year as she finished second in the 200 at 27.04 and a second-place finish in the 400 at 62.38.
The Warriors now travel to Ridgecrest on Tuesday for a non-league meet and wait to see who will qualify for the prestigious Frosh/Sop Titan Top 16 on Thursday at Bakersfield High School. The Varsity waits to hear on qualifications for the highly regarded Patriot Games to follow Friday at Liberty High School.
