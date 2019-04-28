The boys and girls track and field squads gathered on Wednesday, April 24, at Independence High School for the South Yosemite Frosh/Soph League Championships.
Scoring was still being updated at press time, however, the boys are currently in third place and the girls are sitting in second place overall. Highlights from the meet are as follows:
On the Tehachapi girls side, finishing third or better scored not only team point totals, but also earned the athlete an individual medal in the event. In the 100 dash: Eliza Stanley (13.73) was first. Kaylee Hitt (14.06) finished second. Also scoring were Kerriona Evans (14.34) and Ashley Nederbaomer (14.59). In the 200 run: Eliza Stanley was first at 29.71. Ashley Nederbaomer (30.41) was third. Also scoring was Kaylee Hitt (30.62), Carolina Flores (31.10) and Daisy Andrade (31.19).
Scoring for Tehachapi in the Open 400: Amy Newell (70.87) and Carolina Flores (74.21). Running in the 800: Amy Newell (2:58.25) to finish second overall. Scoring for THS also in the 800 was Tyller Hensler (3:11.43). In the grueling 3,200: Tyller Hensler finished second overall with a time of 15:44.10. Also running and scoring was Kira Pankow (17:11.76). In the 100 hurdles: Daisy Andrade posted a time of (21.76) to help the THS girls' scoring. In the 300 hurdles, Kerriona Evans (65.29) was third overall.
Having a good day in the field events, Carli Trillo had a mark of 4' 0 in the jump to finish second and posted a mark of 28'0" to win the triple jump event. The girls 4x400 relay team consisting of Carolina Flores, Catrina Hibbard, Amy Newell and Nataly Guervara posted a time of 5:23.46 to take third place and the girls 4x100 relay put up a time of 56.97 to finish in second place, Running the relay were Carolina Flores, Eliza Stanley, Kaylee Hitt and Kerriona Evans.
Not to be outdone, on the THS boys side, there were several competitors. In the 100 dash, James Cook (12.27) was third. Running in the 400 Open, Jordan Ratliff (58.05) was fourth. Jose Flores (58.82) finished fifth and Ethan Korhonen (59.18) was sixth to help the THS scoring. In the 800, Travis Lee Sturckow posted a 2:13.43 to win the event. The 1,600 saw Travis Lee Sturckow (5:00.21) take second place. Running in the 110 hurdles saw Sean Wolf (17.99) win the event. Scoring for THS in the 300 hurdles were Sean Wolf (49.51) and Travis lee Sturckow (50.61).
Competing in the shot put: Josh Berman (43'8.6") finished first, while Malik McClendon (42'9") was second overall. Emiliano Mesa (31'5.75") helped the scoring effort, finishing fifth overall. The boys 4x100 relay team put up a time of 51.89, finishing fifth. The team was James Cook, Jordan Kirkpatrick and Sean Wolf. Bringing the day to a close saw the THS boys 4x400 relay team post a (3:54.91) in an exciting come from behind run to win the event. Running for THS was Sean Wolf, Jordan Ratliff, Jose Flores and Travis Lee Sturckow.
The team was still waiting on the discus and long jump totals to determine the SYL Frosh/Soph Championships scoring.
