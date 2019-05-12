Five athletes on the Tehachapi High School track team qualified for the CIF Area Finals held Wednesday, May 8, at Bakersfield High School.
The five athletes who qualified were:
Senior Harrison Wadkins in the discus. Wadkins had never thrown disc or shot put until this year. Wadkins will be attending Antelope Valley JC next year and will be throwing the shot, discus, javelin and hammer throw.
Junior Nicholas Wight qualified to be in the high jump and will come back for Tehachapi next year.
Senior Lucy Coe qualified in the 100, 200 and 400. Coe brings her outstanding high school career to an end having qualified in the area finals all four years of her time at Tehachapi. Coe will attend the University of Colorado Boulder next year where she will hopefully compete in track and field.
Senior Cody Hayes qualified in the boys high jump and the 300 hurdles. Hayes will attend Bakersfield College next year and plans to compete in football and track and field.
Junior America Teare also qualified in the girls high jump and the 100 hurdles. eare will return to Tehachapi High next year.
Of special note: Hayes finished in a 5-way tie for thrd in the boys high jump at (5'11") and will be moving on to the CIF Masters Meet at Buchannan High School in Fresno this Saturday, May 18.
Teare will also advance to the Masters Meet in Fresno Saturday as she won the girls high jump going 5'1".
Congratulations to all five individuals for their outstanding season and representing the best of Tehachapi High School.
