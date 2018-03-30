On Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22 the Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey Falcons will be hosting evaluations for the upcoming season.
Try-outs will be held at 126 South Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi. Contact Brian at (805)509-6435 or TMRHFalcons@gmail.com to select times based on age. We have grown every year and love getting more boys and girls involved in hockey from ages 4-16.
Being able to skate is not necessary and coaches will be fostering skating as well as the game of hockey. We also offer adult pick-up hockey on select days and times. It’s free to evaluate so come and check us out!
