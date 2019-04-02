The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has come together with the Warrior Booster Club to put on the Warrior Challenge, sponsored by Aspen Builders Inc. The race will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Philip Marx Central Park.
The Warrior Challenge is a 5K course with 12 to 15 obstacles spread throughout. The race will include obstacles similar to speed ladders, sandbag carries, belly crawls, monkey bars and others. There will also be a 50-yard swim for any participant 15 years or older. You can opt out of any obstacle by performing a designated exercise. 5K participants under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Early registration ends Thursday, May 16, and costs $40.
All participants who register by April 16 will receive an event T-shirt, hat and medal. Shirts and hats for late registration are not guaranteed. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and muddy.
Registration on the day of the event will cost $50.
Register for the event at tvrpd.org/events/warrior-challenge.html.
Ashley Krempien is the recreation coordinator for Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
