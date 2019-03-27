Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District reported a successful season by wrapping up its youth basketball season March 16 with division championships.
A total of 375 players filled out the season's 48 teams, said recreation supervisor Corey Torres.
"We are so proud of the participation we had this year," Torres said. "Of course, our league would not be possible without our great partnerships."
Torres said partnerships this season included Tehachapi Unified School District, which allowed the teams to use the Monroe and Jacobsen Middle School gyms, in addition to its own facility at Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center.
Other partnerships included Snow Orthodontics, sponsor of TVRPD youth programs.
"With their sponsorship, we were able to provide new basketballs and other equipment the league desperately needed," Torres said. "These two partners help enhance the quality of our program and we are extremely grateful for them."
Torres said each team played their hearts out this year.
"But at the end of the day, there can only be one champion," he said. "Congrats to our winners and all who participated! We hope to have everyone back next year!"
Division champs included the following:
• Boys 3rd-4th: Team Heat
Coaches – Chad Snell, Tim Davis and Victor Masferrer; Players — Andrew Campos, Carson Snell, Lincoln Richter, Roland Pina, Oliver Masferrer, Alfredo Meza and Ronnie Austin.
• Girls 3rd-5th: Team Tigers
Players – Morgan Chambers, Ryan Stripe, Kendall Williams, Lily Castaniero, Koree Rodden, Austin Emilia, Riley Deck and Ava Barnes.
• Boys 5th-6th: Team Warriors
Coaches – Nick Cyr and Darrel Sipes; Players – Mason Cyr, Aiden Salazar, Tobey Magrey, Gabe Sipes, Peter Cusimano, Kenneth Pitt, Boston Towery, Ian Lundy and David Towery.
• Girls 6th-8th: Team Dynamite
Coaches – Daniel Torres and Sonya Calvillo; Players – Savannah Cordova, Trinity Martinez, Victoria Pena, Baylee Torres, Jaidyn Oropeza and Brianna Harris.
• Boys 7th-8th: Team Fireballs
Coaches – Carson Bethany and Jason Champlin; Players – Chase Benson, Joshua Sterk, Hoben Hoge, Mike Jones, Mason Eaton, Colin (Turtle) Thompson, Tanner Hamblin and Braedan Warne.
• Boys 9th-12th: Team Tarheels
Coaches – Kris Knaus and Jacob Burt; Players – Jason Taylor, Josh Medovitch, Nick Siebold, Zachary Mills, Kyle Smith, Jonathan and Pedro Moran.
