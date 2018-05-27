Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club finished out their local tournament schedule with the Kern County Wrestling Association Freestyle Championship May 19 hosted by the Arvin Grizzlies.
TVWC had 13 wrestlers battle for a chance for the first-place trophy. TVWC placed 10th out of 45 teams participating.
Elijah Graves was the only champion for TVWC.
“Elijah has improved so much over the year.” said Coach Curtis Nelson.
Second-place finishers were: Jordan Cardenas, Kayden Gonzales, J.P. Archuleta and Jairdan Medina.
Third place medalist was Monique Martinez.
Finishing the day in fourth were Stephen Meek and Paige Hatfield.
Others competing were Gabriel Mesa, Myles Bega, Armando Villegas, Jake Hatfield and Troy Martinez.
TVWC will send a few wrestlers to the USA Calif State Freestyle Championships in Fresno on June 1-3.
Curtis Nelson is a Tehachapi BMX and wrestling coach.
