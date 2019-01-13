Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club wrestler Michael Murillio competed in the USA Folkstyle Showcase Tournament Jan. 5 in Anaheim.
The showcase event is one of the toughest West Coast events with wrestlers from throughout the nation competing.
Murillio lost only one match in the 12-and-under division. He lost in the semifinals to Landon Sandoval from New Mexico, who went on to win the division.
Murillio stayed focused and pinned his way through wrestle backs to be able to challenge for true second place. He pinned that opponent as well and earned 2nd place honors.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.