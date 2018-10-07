With fall football weather upon us, blankets and beanies dressed the stands of Tehachapi on Saturday as the Tomahawks hosted games against the Wolverines of Bakersfield. Pink accented team colors, proudly honoring the month of October and breast cancer awareness.
In a 41-6-win, junior varsity Tomahawks, in full stride to compete in post season games sit 6 and 1 for the season.
“It was a big collective effort from our offense today. The offensive line was outstanding and five different Tomahawks found their way into the end zone,” offers head coach Larry Root.
Offensively, Karson Tiewater led the way with 188 yards on 9 carries for 2 touchdowns. Ty’rion Davis 7-70 yards, 1 touchdown. AJ Anderson 10-50 yards, 1 touchdown. Mike Jones 3-17 yards, 1 touchdown and a 24-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Root thrown to receiver Hoben Hoge for a touchdown.
“Our defense was just as impressive, led by some great tackles for losses by Kaleb Songer and JJ Hamilton and a huge leaping interception from Hoben Hoge,” Root said.
In a battle against an opponent with an undefeated record, sophomore Tomahawks stormed onto the field scoring in their first two possessions. With sophomore defense causing three fumbles out of the Wolverines' first four possessions, Tomahawks seemed to have an upper hand on the game.
A kickoff return for a touchdown seemed to change the momentum for the Wolverines, ending the game with a final of 25 to Tomahawks 13.
“I have never celebrated a loss, but yesterday taught me that sometimes a loss can feel like a win,” head coach Jeremiah Brus said. “I have never been prouder of these boys. That was a great game no matter the score. All the parents should be proud of the way their boys preformed.”
Competition for varsity and freshmen Tomahawks posed a different challenge, both remaining scoreless in the day.
“That was a good team with a lot of speed and talent,” said varsity head coach Brian Copus. “Our boys hung with them as long as they could.”
Final score for varsity was 0 to Wolverines 48. Final score for freshmen was 0 to Wolverines 28.
Saturday, Oct. 13 the Tomahawks welcome the Bull Pups of Bakersfield. Kick-off time for freshmen is 10 a.m., sophomores at noon; junior varsity at 2 p.m. and varsity are 4 p.m.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
