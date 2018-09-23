New energy arose from the fields of Tehachapi, powered by 34 individuals who unified in team and spirit.
In game five of the nine-game season, the sophomore Tomahawks took to field with new purpose following a successful week of practice and were rewarded in their efforts.
“The boys came out fired up and were solid on both sides of the ball,” proudly states head coach Jeremiah Brus.
In a rivalry battle against the Irish of Bakersfield, both teams took to the field with intention.
“The defense only allowed one big play, but otherwise shut down the Irish offense," the coach said. "Our offense just clicked liked they haven’t before, making critical blocks that lead to points on the board."
From practice to game, hard work proved victorious as the sophomore Tomahawks finished in their first win of the season with 16 points to the Irish 8.
“They were hungry for that win, but the thing that stood out most was how the boys came together for each other,” Sara Brus said.
The rivalry battle did not end with the win for the sophomores, but continued in the day with our varsity Tomahawks, who were fighting for the historic Ogilvie trophy, a prize extending to the high school level. With prize and pride on line, the varsity team triumphantly took ownership of trophy after their win, Tomahawks 16, Irish 6.
In non-conference games, the junior varsity Tomahawks played the Commanders of Shafter, taking the win 36 to 6. Freshmen Tomahawks fought hard against the Knights of Bakersfield, unable to score, with the final score 0 to Knights 7.
Many thanks go out to Kirk Branch for his soulful sounds of saxophone preforming our nation's anthem for the day.
Tomahawks head to Delano on Saturday, Sept. 29 at R.F. Kennedy High school versus Thunder and return to the fields of TYFC on Oct. 6.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
