Moving through the first two league tournaments, the THS varsity girls golf team seems to be riding their hot hand from last year's league championship.
Kicking off league play on Aug. 30 at Kern River Golf Club, the girls outpaced their competition with a 9-hole total of 295, narrowly defeating their nearest competitor, Bakersfield Christian, by 2 total strokes. THS was led by sophomore Kira Pankow with a personal and team best 49, followed by Bethany Stainfield (53), Chloe Shadduck (59), Cailee Carlson (66) and Jennifer Buchanan (68). Pankow was excited to come up with her personal best at Kern River to lead the team to its 2-stroke victory. She remarked that her practices went well going into the tournament, and was glad that she "borrowed" her mom's clubs.
Turning around fairly quickly, the team made the short trip to Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley for the second league tourney on Sept. 4. Again, the winning effort was led by the solid play of Pankow, who shot a 52. Total team score was 293 on their home course, for a 26-stroke win over their nearest competition, BCHS (Stainfield 53, Carlson 61, Shadduck 63, Buchanan 64).
"The girls were very excited about playing on our home course. They may have been a little too excited to be teeing off at Oak Tree Country Club, and some of them had some rough starts. But we improved our score from last week, and that is always good to see. This is a hard-working group and I'm certain we will continue to improve," remarked Coach Dennis Costa of the win.
With no tournament scheduled for the week of Sept. 10, the team will hit the range all this week with a full practice schedule. Coach Costa leads his team to Buena Vista G.C. next week. Costa remarked that it is a "fairly long course which should favor our team with several long hitters."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.