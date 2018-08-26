The girls varsity golf team, coming off league championships in two of the last three years, showed mid-season form at the first tournament of the year. THS placed first in an invitational, non-league competition at Stockdale Country Club on Aug. 20 (Bakersfield Christian was second and West third).
Veteran Coach Dennis Costa was pleased, remarking: "We have a strong group of returners from last year's league championship team and some promising young players. We are already seeing improvement in practice and expect to see lower scores in our next match. The weather was horrible, hot 104 degrees and humid, but Tehachapi kids are tough and our girls played through it. We should be competitive with the rest of the league and have a good shot at another league championship."
Starters at the tournament included returners Bethany Stainfield (senior, captain and All League Player the past three years), Chloe Shadduck (senior), Cailee Carlson (sophomore) and Kira Pankow (sophomore). Freshman Kennadee Stilson earned a starting position as well to round out the Warriors' line-up.
THS' score of 326 on the combined 9 hole scores was more than sufficient to take honors (BCHS-362 and WHS-371) but the Warriors will have to improve to clinch a back-to-back league championship in 2018.
Senior captain and now four-year starter Stainfield remarked: "We're going to have to improve when we start league play on August 30 at Kern River. The improvement needs to start with me. My drives at this tournament were not what I am capable of or what I expect from myself. I need to lead by example. I know we have the talent to win another league title."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.