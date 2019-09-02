Varsity Tomahawks silenced the Thunder on the mountain in a nail-biting back-and-forth battle Saturday, Aug. 31. Tehachapi knew the challenge they were up against facing Thunder of Delano.
Taking first possession of the ball, following the opening kickoff, the Tomahawks were able to drive down the field and score. Delano punched back and the battle was on with a four-quarter slugfest. With big plays on the defense led by Mike Jones, Hoben Hoge and Christopher Paepke, along with eight others they fought together until the end, only allowing 18 points.
Utilizing the halftime to plan adjustments and with an offensive line opening holes and holding blocks, the Tomahawks offense was able to move the ball in the second half, allowing for the 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Ty’rion Davis. Aiden Corbin, kicking three for three PATs, assisted in providing the six-point margin in the event Delano would score again in the fourth quarter.
In their last attempt with less than two minutes on the clock in the fourth, Delano set back for the pass. Between the shear intimidation and pressure of defensive end Christopher Paepke and agility of outside backer Hoben Hoge, the fourth down pass was broken up, turning the ball back to the Tomahawks. Leading his offense, quarterback Jacob Root took to field and kneeled in victory, Tomahawks 24 to Thunder 18.
“That win says a lot about the team's determination to win and their willingness to fight for one another,” said defensive coach Chris Jones.
Final scores for the Tehachapi teams: freshmen Tomahawks 7 to Thunder 26; sophomore Tomahawks 7 to Thunder 14; and junior varsity Tomahawks 8 to Thunder 20.
A special thank you to the lovely miss Savannah Walker, singing our nation's anthem.
The Tomahawks welcome freshmen Cardinals of Bakersfield at 10 a.m., Southwest of Bakersfield sophomores at noon, junior varsity at 2 p.m. and varsity at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 on the field of Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer.
Jenn Michael is Tehachapi Youth Football's director of off field operations.
