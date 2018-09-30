With less than 2:30 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, the varsity Tomahawks found themselves chasing the Delano Thunder 6-12, with the ball placed on their own 3-yard line.
With it being third down, quarterback Cory Leal II dropped back for what was more or less a hail mary situation, only to connect with Ryan Wilson for a 97-yard pass and run for the touchdown. With the game tied, Leal handed the ball off to Christian Morse, who found the endzone once again to score the one point conversion, ending the game in a 13-12 victory for the now 3-3 varsity team.
“Our kids played hard and didn’t give up, and the second half came down to a defensive battle,” said head coach Brian Copus.
The junior varsity squad also came out on top with a 46-6 triumph over Delano. Offensively, quarterback Jacob Root was 3-3 passing, with a 30-yard completion to Dillon Kerr, 20-yard screen pass to Karson Tiewater, and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Hoben Hoge. On the other side of the ball, the defense only gave up 6 points, with Mike Jones leading the team with 8.5 tackles, and Karson Tiewater not far behind with 7 tackles.
The sophomore and freshman divisions were not as lucky, falling to the Thunder 46-0 and 30-6, respectively.
The Tomahawks will be returning home next Saturday, Oct. 6 to take on the Ridgeview Wolverines. Game times are freshmen at 10 a.m., sophomores at noon, junior varsity at 2 p.m. and varsity at 4 p.m.
Tickets for our 2nd Annual Mystery Gun Raffle will also be available for purchase through our snack bar for $10 per ticket for either the handgun and safe option, or rifle and safe option.
With the 2018 season pushing past the halfway mark, Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer is already accepting applications for qualified youth and adult cheer coaches for the upcoming 2019 season. Interested parties can email Director of Cheer Jenette Buentiempo at jenettebuentiempo@gmail.com.
Sara Brus is a parent with Tehachapi Youth Football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.