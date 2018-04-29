While the frosh/soph teams competed in the SYL Championships on April 24, the varsity boys and girls teams were setting up for their SYL finals to be held Wednesday, May 2, at Liberty High School.
The varsity Warriors and Lady Warriors prepped by traveling to Reedley High school and competed in the prestigious Reedley Invite. Both the boys and girls teams were eighth overall in team scoring.
Highlights of the meet saw Justin Walters continue his outstanding performance in the high jump as he was second at 6'0" and medaled as he has in every meet this year. Cloie Sharp, who discovered the 300 hurdles late in the year, ran a 53.84 to take home the third-place medal. Lucy Coe had another good meet as she posted a season best in the 200 (27.70) and then added a season best (61.97) in the 400 to finish third and receive the medal.
Warrior Track and Field now gets ready for the SYL finals to be held May 1 and 2. All field events will be at West High School May 1 and all other events travel to Liberty High School on Wednesday, May 2.
