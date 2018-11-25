Tehachapi High cross-country brought its season to a close Saturday as the Warriors traveled to Woodward Park in Fresno to compete in the Division IV Central Section finals. Taking only the varsity 7 for both boys and girls teams, THS represented Tehachapi and its school with valiant effort on the rugged 3.1-mile course.
The THS girls ended the day in 16th place. Five seniors bid farewell to their cross-country careers at Tehachapi in this run. Brooke Sheen (28:15) and Kara Sheahan (25:01) ended a three-year career. Liberty Shaub (26:02), Lucy Coe (24:19) and Jo Trillo (23:08) finished up a four-year representation in cross-country for THS. Trillo was the highest THS finisher, taking 48th place. Sophomore Ella Moomey (23:12) was 53rd out of 124 runners. Junior Sophie Schaeffer (26:16) rounded out the scoring for Tehachapi.
The THS boys were next on the course and they continued to give notice that this is a team with good potential in the upcoming seasons. Only two teams advanced to the state finals. Out of 21 teams in Division 4, THS finished seventh overall out of 21 teams.
Travis Sturckow (17:40) continued his great season, finishing 18th overall out of 150 runners. Freshman Brayden Steele (18:28) was 49th. Axel Inzunza (18:43) finished 63rd, Mitchell Poulson (18:49) was 68th and freshman Jose Flores (18:58) took 75th as the Warriors placed six runners in the upper half of the competition. Travis Nichols helped the effort, turning in a time of 22:06.
THS will now hold its awards and recognition night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in the THS cafeteria.
