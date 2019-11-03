Mountain volleyball’s season came to a close this past week in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs against Frontier, with the Lady Warriors falling in the match, 3-1.
Tehachapi (26-8) entered the playoffs as the No. 12 seed, taking on No. 5 Frontier (22-9) for the second time this season. The Warriors were competitive in the contest, recording a third set win but fell by a 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 final tally.
The Lady Warriors ended the season with a California state rank of 346, a state Division II rank of 87 and Central Section rank of 30, according to maxpreps.com.
Seniors playing for Tehachapi this season were Mary Teare, Kiylee Moody, Christine Dieken, Irey Sandholdt, Kylie Stowers, Livy Gonzales, Meagan Williams, Gemma Rausch, Maddie Nicholas and Kennedy Artzer.
