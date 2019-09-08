The Lady Warriors recorded another impressive showing this past week, going 4-1 overall in the Highland Tournament.
Tehachapi (12-4) logged victories over Foothill (25-13, 25-17), Shafter (25-11, 25-8), Garces Memorial (13-25, 25-8, 15-11) and North-Bakersfield (25-16, 25-17), falling only to Tulare Union (25-16, 24-26, 13-15) in the final day of competition.
In the five matches played, America Teare and Irey Sandholdt both had 24 kills, with Sandholdt also adding 11 aces and 10 digs.
Other leaders included Abbie Jaster (11 kills, 16 blocks and 12 assists), Aubrey Murray (17 kills, 13 blocks), Kennedy Artzer (11 digs), Aubree Dees (13 kills, 12 aces and 53 assists) and Meagan Williams (19 kills and eight blocks).
The Lady Warriors will take a break this week in volleyball action but will continue their busy schedule with an away match against Frontier on Thursday, Sept. 19. Tehachapi will also participate in another pre-season tournament starting on Friday, Sept. 20, at Ridgeview.
