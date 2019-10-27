Mountain volleyball finished the regular season with a pair of victories over Ridgeview and West, earning them a spot in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs as the No. 12 seed.
Tehachapi (26-7; 8-2 SYL) easily took care of Ridgeview (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) and West (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) this past week to close the regular season.
Against Ridgeview, Meagan Williams (nine kills) and Abbie Jaster (eight kills) had standout performances, while Mary Teare (seven kills), Aubrey Murray (seven kills, four blocks), Irey Sandholdt (six kills, five aces, six digs) and Aubree Dees (five kills, six aces, 20 assists) also had strong games.
In the match against West, Sandholdt (nine kills, five digs), Teare (six kills), Dees (six kills), Murray (five kills, 11 assists), Williams (three kills, four blocks), Kiylee Moody (five digs), Kennedy Artzer (three digs), Annika Booker (three digs), Livy Gonzales (four assists) and Christine Dieken (13 assists) all contributed in 3-0 sweeping victory.
The playoffs will begin this Thursday evening, Oct. 31, in Bakersfield, where the No. 12 seed Lady Warriors will go on the road to take on the No. 5 seed Frontier Titans. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first match ended in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 victory for Frontier in a pre-season contest.
The match against Frontier will start at 7 p.m
