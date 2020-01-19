A late run by Golden Valley shifted momentum in the Bulldogs’ favor in a 62-57 loss for the Warriors last Tuesday at home.
Tehachapi (5-11; 0-3 SYL) had a great start to the contest, finishing the first quarter with a 20-10 advantage. However, Golden Valley (5-12; 2-2 SYL) continued to chip away at the deficit, ending with a 16-7 run in the fourth quarter to escape with the victory.
Zach King led the Warriors with 16 points, four rebounds and two steals, followed by Nathaniel Webb with nine points and six rebounds. Other standouts included David Warrick with seven points, Semaj Miller with five points and Nathanael Betz with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Tehachapi did have an SYL contest scheduled last Thursday at home against Ridgeview, but the game was postponed to Jan. 27 due to inclement weather.
This week, Mountain Basketball is scheduled to have a pair of SYL contests at West on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and at home against Independence on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Varsity will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. in both games.
Junior varsity
The Braves notched another win the SYL with a 58-31 victory over Golden Valley this past week.
Tehachapi (10-4; 2-1 SYL) had standout games from Max Meza with 19 points and Tyler O’Brien with 14 points. Matthew Jones and Mitchell Bowlin each had six points, while Luke Cramer had five points.
Frosh-soph
The Indians still have an undefeated record in league play after registering a 51-45 victory over Golden Valley.
Tehachapi (5-1; 3-0 SYL) was led by Turtle Thomson and Corey Perkins with 16 points apiece, followed by Evan Anderson with six points and Ryan Mitchell with five points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.