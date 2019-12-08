Mountain basketball recently participated in the Tom’s Famous Family Restaurants Showcase hosted by Paraclete.
They played competitive in both contests, but at the tourney’s conclusion Tehachapi (2-5) lost to Palmdale 75-71 and Eastside-Lancaster 66-52.
Nathanael Betz led the way against Palmdale with 17 points and six rebounds, followed by Luke Debruyne securing a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Other leaders included Ryan Jones (13 points), Zach King (10 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks) and Nathaniel Webb (seven points, four rebounds).
Against Eastside, Tehachapi outscored the Lions in the first quarter (12-9) and third quarter (20-17).
Despite the strong showing in both quarters, the Warriors could not overcome their opponent’s hot shooting in the second quarter, where Eastside opened up the period with a 6-0 run to finish with a 24-10 scoring advantage to put the game away.
Ryan Jones was the leading scorer against Eastside with 13 points, also adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Other standouts included Matthew Finklea (10 points, four rebounds, two assists), King (nine points, three steals, two rebounds), Jaimie Dayton (seven points, three assists), Webb (four rebounds, three points), Casey Wood (three points) and Debruyne (seven rebounds, two points).
Tehachapi will be in action again this Tuesday, Dec. 10 against Burroughs-Ridgecrest. All three teams, frosh-soph (4 p.m.) and junior varsity (5:15 p.m.) and varsity (6:30 p.m.) will be participating in the THS gym. The Warriors will also travel to a tournament in Bakersfield this Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.