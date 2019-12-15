Burroughs-Ridgecrest had a firm hold of the first three quarters of basketball and looked poised to secure a road win heading into the final period with a 10-point lead.
But then came the fourth quarter. The Warriors made a 22-point run, holding the Burros to only seven points, to steal a 65-60 victory.
Nathanael Betz came off the bench for Tehachapi (4-7) to help orchestrate the comeback, finishing the game with 19 points, which included an impressive 10-10 at the free-throw line.
Other standouts included Matthew Finklea and Nathaniel Webb with 12 points each. Jaimie Dayton also added nine points, Ryan Jones five points and five rebounds and Zach King six points and three steals.
The Warriors also participated in the Lloyd Williams / Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout this past weekend in Bakersfield, going 2-2 in the tournament with losses against Bakersfield High (63-43) and Cesar Chavez (92-48) bookended with victories over Foothill 59-52 and Ridgeview 71-69.
Tehachapi took seventh place overall, with Bakersfield winning the tourney title with a 60-53 victory over Paraclete. Highlights of the Warriors' two victories in the tournament will be featured in next week’s Tehachapi News.
Mountain basketball will be in action again this Friday, Dec. 20, against Garces. The varsity will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Junior varsity
The Braves had a lead in all four quarters and cruised to a 47-33 win over Ridgecrest last Tuesday at home.
Wyatt Baldwin was the leading scorer with 15 points, followed by Luke Cramer with 11 points and Tyler O’Brien with nine points. Max Meza and Logan O’Beirne also combined for 10 points.
Later in the week, Tehachapi (7-3) participated in the Centennial Tournament in Bakersfield, taking seventh-place honors overall.
The Braves lost to Bakersfield Christian 41-35 (Baldwin 16, O’Brien 9, Cramer 5) and Bakersfield High 53-33 (O’Brien 11, Baldwin 10, Cramer 10) to open the tourney but finished strong with a victory over Taft, 35-33.
O’Brien was the leading scorer over Taft with 12 points followed by Cramer with 11 points.
